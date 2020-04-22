Over 12,700 individuals tested for COVID-19 by Trinity Health, 4,164 tested positive

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A total of 12,740 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 by Trinity Health of New England as of Wednesday.
In a news release sent to 22News, Trinity Health’s spokeswoman Mary Orr released the following numbers:
- 8,001 individuals have tested negative
- 4,164 have tested positive
- 575 are still pending
Trinity Health manages over 10 medical facilities in the Hartford, Connecticut and Springfield area including the following:
- Mercy Medical Center in Springfield Providence
- Behavioral Health Hospital in Holyoke
- Weldon Rehabilitation Hospital in Springfield
- Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford, Connecticut
- Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut