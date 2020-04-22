1  of  5
Breaking News
Over 12,700 individuals tested for COVID-19 by Trinity Health, 4,164 tested positive Body of missing woman found inside home on River Road in Whately Baystate Health: Almost 900 patients test positive for COVID-19, 4,100+ tested Woman killed in Ludlow apartment fire Smith and Wesson in Springfield confirm COVID-19 cases within facility
Watch Live
12PM: Massachusetts Governor and officials provide COVID-19 update

Over 12,700 individuals tested for COVID-19 by Trinity Health, 4,164 tested positive

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A total of 12,740 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 by Trinity Health of New England as of Wednesday.

In a news release sent to 22News, Trinity Health’s spokeswoman Mary Orr released the following numbers:

  • 8,001 individuals have tested negative
  • 4,164 have tested positive
  • 575 are still pending

Trinity Health manages over 10 medical facilities in the Hartford, Connecticut and Springfield area including the following:

  • Mercy Medical Center in Springfield Providence 
  • Behavioral Health Hospital in Holyoke 
  • Weldon Rehabilitation Hospital in Springfield 
  • Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford, Connecticut
  • Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today