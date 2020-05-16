Over 130 Holyoke residents without a home move into hotel after apartment roof collapse

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday night’s storm left more than 100 people in Holyoke out of a home after an apartment building’s roof collapsed.

Two people were taken to the hospital after suffering minor injuries. The apartment was made up of 47 units. Holyoke Police Deparment Captain Cavagnac told 22News the entire roof of the building came fdown and crashed onto the street.

22News also spoke with Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse.

“When I first for the call I called the principal of the Kelly School to open up the school. It was the closest center to get families in and out of the rain so we can figure out next steps,” Morse said.

Those without a home due to the collapse were put in a hotel Friday night after the city helped residents get their things out of the building. Morse said they’ll be working with the building manager and the Department of Housing and Community development to more permanently house people in the next days.

The bricks and debris from the building also caused damage to multiple cars parked near the building.