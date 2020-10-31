Over 2 million Massachusetts residents have already voted

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two million Massachusetts residents have already voted in the 2020 election, as early voting comes to a close Friday night.

It was the last day for early, in-person voting in Massachusetts. But ballots can still be mailed in and counted, if they are received by your local clerks, as of 5 p.m. on Friday, November 6.

According to Secretary of State William Galvin, nearly 44 percent of all registered voters have already cast their ballots, and turnout is now equal to 62.4 percent of the total ballots cast in the 2016 elections.

Galvin expects the state to set a record turnout this year, meaning more than 3.37 million people will vote.