Over 20 small businesses in Chicopee apply for emergency funding

Hampden County

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Over 20 small businesses in Chicopee have applied for emergency funding to support businesses impacted by COVID-19.

The Emergency Business Assistance Fund of $150,000 was launched on March 25.

“I am pleased that we were able to gain HUD approval of our program and mobilize quickly. I am especially pleased that the first few businesses will be receiving their grant funds in the next few days.” 

Mayor John L. Vieau

According to a news release sent to 22News, the city received formal notice from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that it will receive an additional $706,467 in Community Development Block Grant COVID funds. 

The city plans to allocate $625,000 of the funds to Business Assistance. Additionally, $75,000 will be used to support essential programs such as food pantry and meal programs. To apply for a grant click here.

“The CDBG-CV business funding will not only support our existing program but also provide funding for businesses as they are able to reopen,” Mayor Vieau added.

