Over 200 employees furloughed without pay from several Holyoke medical facilities

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Over 200 employees at multiple medical facilities in Holyoke have been furloughed without pay to make up lost revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Holyoke Medical Center spokesperson Rebecca MacGregor told 22News, the Valley Health Systems which include Holyoke Medical Group, Holyoke Medical Center, Holyoke Visiting Nurse Association, and River Valley Counseling Center furloughed about 225 employees in total.

The furloughs are expected to be reevaluated on April 30. If no process with the pandemic has been made, the furlough will be extended until normal operations resume. Those on furlough were notified they could be called back to work during a possible surge or if additional staff is needed.

Furloughed workers are still receiving benefits such as health, dental, and vision insurance.

MacGregor said the management and executive team, as well as physicians, have taken a base pay reduction of 10 to 25 percent.

