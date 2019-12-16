Over 200 guns received for Hampden County Gun Buyback

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Hampden County District Attorney’s Office along with Baystate Medical Center received 115 firearms, 25 pistols, 30 shotguns, and 51 rifles as a result of National Gun Buy Back Day in Springfield on Saturday.

Every year, gun violence is responsible for thousands of homicides and suicides in the U.S. so the Hampden County DA held a gun buyback day to help residents get rid of their unwanted firearms.

Saturday was National Gun Buyback Day, an effort in coordination with the John C. Wood II Memorial Foundation.

Hampden County Gun Buyback helps residents dispose of unwanted firearms

“It is a known fact that people who die from suicide are more likely to live in a home where guns are found. There is evidence that gun control can reduce suicide rates. A nationwide gun buyback program in Australia, for example, resulted in taking a fifth of guns off the streets there, and resulted in a 74 percent decline in firearm suicides.” -Psychiatrist Dr. Barry Sarvet, chair of Behavioral Health at Baystate

(Photo: Hampden County District Attorney’s Office)

(Photo: Hampden County District Attorney’s Office)

(Photo: Hampden County District Attorney’s Office)

Residents exchanged their handgun, rifle, or shotgun for a $50 Big Y gift card and two $50 Big Y gift cards for an assault weapon. No questions were asked and State Troopers made sure the guns wouldn’t discharge.

Residents who turned in firearms were glad to have a safe and convenient option to dispose of their unwanted guns.

DA Gulluni said State Police will take all firearms that were dropped off to a safe place and have them destroyed.