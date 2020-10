CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Millions of dollars were awarded to support recycling and waste reduction statewide.

The Baker-Polito Administration announced a $3.2 million grant funding on Wednesday and awarded 269 municipalities.

Two local municipalities earned a payment of $50,000 with Springfield earning $72,000 and Chicopee earning between $50,000 and $60,000.

The grants will help communities across the Commonwealth maximize their recycling, composting, and waste reduction programs.