Over 20,000 citations issued since Massachusetts’ hands-free law went into effect

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – October is distracted driving awareness month and MassDOT is reminding drivers of Massachusetts hands free law that took effect last February.

Drivers in Massachusetts are not allowed to have their phones in their hands at any time while driving. This includes no texting and no phone calls. Your phone must be mounted to use the GPS.

Since the hands-free law took effect 22,417 citations and warnings have been issued to drivers.

“It’s hard for people to just resist the temptation to pick up that phone every time they see a text or message or Snapchat. It’s got to be too tempting. I do it myself so I don’t know, I don’t think it’s helping that much,” said Mike Devito, a Springfield resident.

Punishment for violating the hands-free law includes a $100 fine for a first offense, a $250 fine for a second offense, and a $500 fine for a third or subsequent offense.

Operators who commit a second or subsequent offense are required to complete an educational program focused on distracted driving prevention. A third or subsequent offense will count as a surchargeable incident.

The state is also warning about another type of distraction on the roadway; wildlife. It is breeding season for deer and moose which makes them more active, especially during early morning and evening hours. So it’s important to stay alert and be on the lookout for wildlife.

Deer and moose collisions should be reported to Environmental Police.

