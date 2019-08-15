Over 20,000 pounds of pet food and supplies donated to local shelters

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Big Y Foods fifth annual “May is Pet Month” program brought in close to 22,000 pounds of pet food and supplies to 45 different local animal shelters.
According to a news release sent to 22News, from April through May, the program encouraged shoppers in all 70 Big Y stores to purchase food and other supplies for a local shelter in an effort to give back to the community.
Big Y also partnered with iHeart Media and Pure Harmony pet food to collect donations. They raised over $84,000 which was distributed to four companies that support animal shelters.
Big Y’s fifth annual pet month results in a five year total of over 197,000 pounds of pet food and supplies donated and raised over $266,000.
