Over 239,000 have begun COVID-19 vaccinations in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Health made a new addition to their weekly COVID-19 update, you can now track the state’s vaccination progress.

Over 200,000 people have been fully vaccinated, both first and second doses. But I spoke with officials locally who said the vaccination process hasn’t been smooth. As the vaccine continues to rollout throughout the state, there have been some snags along the way.

Since December 15, the state has administered over 239,000 total vaccines, more than 206,000 have received the first dose. Some 347,000 doses have been shipped to Massachusetts:

Hampden: 20,200

Hampshire: 5,300

Franklin: 1,700

Berkshire: 7,650

Comparing those numbers to Suffolk County and the Boston area which have received 136,000. Locally, mostly first responders have been vaccinated.

In West Springfield almost every first responder has received the first dose and are waiting on the second dose. But even now, those first responders are 80 percent protected.

But there’s still uncertainty about when the next shipment will come, especially as we get ready for Phase 2.

“I don’t think we’ll have a problem getting the second dose it’s just when it’s going to come,” said West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt. “But at least getting to that 80 percent is huge to fight COVID and with the masks it’s a definitely plus.”

It’s not just municipalities that are having a problem accessing the vaccine, hospitals are too. Both Baystate Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center have stopped vaccinating additional employees because they have run out of supply.

Here is a more in-depth report on the COVID-19 vaccination in Massachusetts.