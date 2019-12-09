Over 4,000 bears delivered to children by Springfield Thunderbirds

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds will be delivering 4,887 teddy bears to children in the area on Monday.

Around 1:30 p.m. the Thunderbirds bus will be loaded up with teddy bears and several players will be surprising children in the area with the bears as gifts from 2:00 p.m. to about 4:30 p.m.

The following is a list of all the locations the team will be going to and the order of the stops:

First stop: Center for Human Development- 332 Birnie Ave, Springfield, MA 01107 (2:30 pm)

Second stop: Ronald McDonald House- 34 Chapin Terrace, Springfield, MA 01107

Third stop: Boys & Girls Club of Springfield -481 Carew St, Springfield, MA 01104

Fourth Stop: Boys & Girls Club Family Center -100 Acorn St, Springfield, MA 01109

Fifth Stop: MLK Family Services – 3 Rutland St, Springfield, MA 01109

On Saturday during the Springfield Thunderbirds game vs. the Laval Rocket, 4, 887 bears were thrown by fans onto the ice after the Thunderbirds scored their first goal as part of their 4th annual Teddy Bear Toss.

The Laval Rocket scored first and former Rocket, Daniel Audette, reciprocated by making the first goal for the Thunderbirds and bringing the bears down from all areas of the MassMutual Center.

The Thunderbirds fell to Laval Rocket 4-3 and will host the Binghamton Devils on Friday at the MassMutual Center at 7:05 p.m.