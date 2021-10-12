Over 50 Springfield Police officers honored for efforts, leadership

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department held a special pinning ceremony at Symphony Hall Tuesday night to honor their men and women in the force.

Commissioner Cheryl Claprood was joined by her command staff, and Springfield Mayor Domenic to honor the more than 50 Springfield Police officers. The officers were recognized for their efforts and leadership while on duty this past year.

“It’s time to really appreciate those who are really doing a good job,” said Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood. “We have each other’s back, and I hope this ceremony reinforces that. The mayor has their back, I have their back… if they are doing the right thing for the right reasons.”

Two of the department’s newest Sergeants, Ricardo Viruet and Johnathan Torres, were also honored with promotional pinning.