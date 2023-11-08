SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds “School Day Game” has officially sold out.

The T-Birds have announced that they expect there to be over 6,000 students attending Wednesday morning’s showdown against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The event is presented by Fontaine Bros., Inc., and the MassMutual Center, turning the Thunder Dome into a classroom for a unique educational experience.

The day will begin with a career symposium, where local leaders in the sports and entertainment industry will speak to older students who are in attendance about their paths to their current roles. Once the game between Springfield and Lehigh Valley has begun, there will be different in-game elements, such as video board lessons and questions from members of the Thunderbirds team and training staff.

If the T-Birds win, then fans in attendance can cash in their ticket for a free ticket to the November 22nd game.

After Wednesday’s morning contest, the T-Birds play on home ice on Friday, November 17 against the Utica Comets for another MGM Springfield Deuces Wild Friday.