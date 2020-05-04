1  of  7
Breaking News
Brush fire in Holland, police advising residents to avoid area Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 4,090 deaths, 69,087 COVID-19 cases total Coronavirus in Massachusetts: Video of protesters in Boston push for reopening of state Baystate Health has tested over 7,000 individuals for COVID-19 State police investigate in industrial area in South Hadley in connection with deadly Chicopee shooting POSTPONED: Star Spangled Springfield Don Shula, the winningest coach in NFL history, has died at age 90

Over 80 veterans have died at Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke since Covid-19 outbreak begun

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The number of veteran deaths at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke remains at 84, as the state reported no new deaths at the facility on Monday.

According to the Office of Health and Human Services, of the 84 who’ve died, 71 had Covid-19, 12 tested negative and one cause of death is unknown. The death toll at the facility rose to 84 after another veteran passed away on Sunday.

The number of employees who have also tested positive for Covid-19 remains at 81.

Eighty veteran residents are still Covid-19 positive and 61 are negative. There are 104 residents currently on site at the facility and 37 are off site.

Out of those off site, 32 are at a skilled nursing unit at Holyoke Medical Center and five are receiving acute care offsite.

On Monday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,000 new Covid-19 cases with 86 new deaths.

In total, there are 69,087 Covid-19 cases in the state with 4,090 deaths related to the virus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Trending Stories

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Soldiers' Home in Holyoke

More Soldiers' Home In Holyoke COVID-19 Cases

Donate Today