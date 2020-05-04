Over 80 veterans have died at Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke since Covid-19 outbreak begun

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The number of veteran deaths at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke remains at 84, as the state reported no new deaths at the facility on Monday.

According to the Office of Health and Human Services, of the 84 who’ve died, 71 had Covid-19, 12 tested negative and one cause of death is unknown. The death toll at the facility rose to 84 after another veteran passed away on Sunday.

The number of employees who have also tested positive for Covid-19 remains at 81.

Eighty veteran residents are still Covid-19 positive and 61 are negative. There are 104 residents currently on site at the facility and 37 are off site.

Out of those off site, 32 are at a skilled nursing unit at Holyoke Medical Center and five are receiving acute care offsite.

On Monday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,000 new Covid-19 cases with 86 new deaths.

In total, there are 69,087 Covid-19 cases in the state with 4,090 deaths related to the virus.