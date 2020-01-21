Over a hundred residents without power in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Over a hundred residents are without power in Springfield Tuesday morning.

Eversource Energy told 22News crews are working to install a generator within the area of State Street after 142 people were reported without power.

Springfield Power Outages

Tony an employee at Eversource Energy said residents should expect power around 8: 30 a.m. Crews installed a generator earlier in the morning, however, it did not work. Tony said when a generator is being used, it’s usually because major repairs or underground service needs to be made.

22News crew are on their way to the area to find out what caused the power outages. We will update you once more information becomes available.