Overcrowded school bus a concern for West Springfield students and parents

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Some students and parents are concerned about overcrowding on West Springfield school buses.

Former West Springfield student Hailey McDonald told 22News, “It’s really dangerous sitting on the floor. You get kicked, shoved, pushed, bags are flying everywhere.”

Parents told 22News about 40 kids get picked up and dropped off at a bus stop on the intersection of Main Street and Mosley Avenue. Their kids have told them that they’ve been forced to sit in the aisle.

“My son is mad, he doesn’t want to take the bus. He’s getting pushed on the bus and kneed in the head from being on the floor,” said Katie Musiao of West Springfield. “We’ve brought it up many times, this isn’t the first time, it’s just way overcrowded this year than it was the year before.”

A former West Springfield student told 22News overcrowding has been a problem at this bus stop in the past.

“The bus was always packed. We had kids coming from this street and another street we had probably 40-50 kids on there at one time. I had to sit on the floor or on the edge of a seat,” said McDonald.

Assistant Superintendent Kevin McQuilan told 22News they added an additional school bus to the Main Street bus route on Tuesday, but they plan to make a structural change to the route soon.

The school district is reminding families to use their designated bus stop in order to prevent overcrowding on the buses.