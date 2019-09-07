Overdose awareness vigil held in Westfield as National Recovery Month begins

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Addiction doesn’t discriminate. September marks National Recovery Month and one local community is remembering those who lost the battle Friday night.

Communities in western Massachusetts will be holding events throughout the month, one community held a vigil for those lost to addiction.

At the International Overdose Awareness Vigil in Westfield, notes to loved ones lost to overdoses lined this memorial wall. For some signing it, they see the names of more people they know every year.

“I lost a very good friend a couple of years ago, and the list goes on and on, unfortunately,” said Tiffany Smith. “We’re in a crisis. America is in a crisis right now.”

The event brings people who’ve lost loved ones to addiction together to find support, working to end the stigma some in recovery face, and connecting people in the community to what resources are available.

It took two devastating losses, to lead Maryanne Lapata on her road to recovery.

“A lot of it was attributed to when my mom passed away, and my brother,” said Lapata. “They both lost their lives to heroin. It’s been really hard, but I’m fighting the good fight, I am eight years sober and I am really happy to be here.”

Overdose rates have started to see a slight decline, and while it’s a start, there is still more to be done.

The Trump administration announced additional funding this week for states, in part to help them better track overdose rates, to better understand how to stop them from happening.

But one Westfield woman said we can all do something to help if we share our own experiences and the experiences of the ones we’ve lost.

“Talk about it,” said the Westfield woman. “Keep talking about it. Educate these children. Families need to open up the conversation.”

The state Department of Public Health said Massachusetts saw an estimated four percent decrease in overdose deaths since 2016.