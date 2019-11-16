Overheated bathroom fan causes fire in Springfield home

SPRINGFIELD, Mas. (WWLP) – Four residents are without a place to stay after a fire in the bathroom of a home in Springfield Saturday.

Springfield Fire Captain Brian Tetreault told 22News, crews responded to 47 Schley Street just before 2 p.m. Saturday for a report of a house fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found a fire in the bathroom ceiling of the home.

Captain Tetreault said the fire was put out quickly and no injuries were reported.

Red Cross will be assisting the two adults, two children and two cats with a place to stay.

The Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad determined the cause of the fire to be an overheated bathroom fan.