CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of the Mass Pike in Chicopee was closed for hours overnight due to a crash.

This accident happened at the 52-mile marker of the mass pike around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday. When our 22News crew got there, we could see multiple state troopers and a car with extensive damage.

Eastbound traffic was being detoured off the Pike at Exit 51, but the highway has since re-opened. There is no official word from State Police on injuries at this time.

We’ll continue to update this story as more information becomes available.