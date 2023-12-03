SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The ramp that leads from Longhill Street in Springfield to I-91 southbound will be closed overnight beginning on Sunday for rail repairs.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), the ramp will be closed every night at 8:00 p.m. from Sunday through Thursday. The ramp will reopen the next morning at 4 a.m.

Traffic that normally uses this ramp will be detoured to East Columbus Avenue, where drivers will follow a detour route, taking a left onto Main Street, then a left onto Hall of Fame Avenue, where drivers can enter I-91 southbound.

Signage will be in place to help guide drivers through the road work and all work is weather dependent.