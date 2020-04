SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An overnight crash caused a major power outage for one Springfield neighborhood Sunday.

About 250 homes were without power early Sunday morning after a car knocked down a utility pole around 3 a.m.

Homes in the Upper Hill neighborhood of Springfield had to wait until around 1 p.m. Sunday for power to be restored.

Springfield police did not have any information on what led to the collision.