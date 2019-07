WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters in West Springfield put out a fire inside a train car early Thursday morning.

West Springfield fire official told 22News, they received multiple calls from residents in Agawam about the fire.

Firefighters got to the burning lumber car when it reached the C-S-X Rail Yard on Lowell Street in West Springfield.

The city’s fire department told 22News, the fire has been extinguished and no one was hurt.

They’ve since removed that car from the main tracks.