BLANFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) announced that they will be conducting overnight guardrail repairs on I-90 in Blanford beginning Tuesday.

The guardrail operations will be inducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 25.4 to mile marker 28.5 in Blanford. The work will during overnight hours beginning at 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday and on Wednesday. The work will be done by 4:00 a.m. the following morning.

The guardrail work will require temporary closures of high-speed lanes on I-90 eastbound and westbound. There will be appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and messaging to guide drivers through the construction.

Drivers who are traveling through the work areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and need to use caution.