BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of antiques are on display in Brimfield this weekend but heavy rain Saturday night into Sunday has caused flooding in the area.

Sunday is the last day of the antique fair but flooding may affect what is available. No word on any damage or closing as of Sunday morning.

If you have photos or videos of flooding in your community, email them to Reportit@wwlp.com.