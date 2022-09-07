HAMPDEN Mass. (WWLP) – Armata’s Market has been working toward rebuilding after a devastating fire burned down its Longmeadow location last year.

Last November, six shops in the Maple Center Shopping Plaza in Longmeadow were destroyed by a fire, including Armata’s Market. Now, the market will transition into a new space with a similar, family feel.

As one chapter comes to an end for Village Food Mart in Hampden, a new chapter begins for Armata’s Market.

“We signed a purchase and lease agreement with Village Food Mart to acquire the business, so that should be happening within the next 30 days,” said Alexis Vallides, President of Armata’s Market.

The current owner of Village Food Mart, Gary Mayotte, will soon retire, handing the business over to another local favorite. Shoppers say the news is bittersweet, but they’re excited.

“I heard about the news of Gary selling the Village store and sad to hear it, but Gary deserves it after all this time. And I can’t imagine selling it to a better place than Armata’s. They’re a great bunch of people, I used to get lunch over in Longmeadow before it burned down,” said Jim Morin of Monson.

“I love it, we loved having Gary’s place here forever. We’ve all been coming here and we love Armata’s in Longmeadow, so we know they’re going to do a great job. I think it was a really great choice, “said Paul Mcnaughton of Hampden.

For the past year, Armata’s has been keeping business going at a different location in Springfield, but moving to the Village Food Mart is an exciting opportunity. They also do have plans to rebuild the Longmeadow location and are currently in talks with a realty company.

While Armata’s will be the new owner of the Village Food Mart store, the name will remain the same.

“We’re not going to officially name it Armata’s, we’re going to leave it Village Food Mart as that’s the name the Hampden community know and loves for now,” said Alexis.

Armata’s products will be seen in-store and shoppers can expect to see the same familiar faces of both Armata’s and Village Mart employees.