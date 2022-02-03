Owner of Herrell’s Ice Cream guest speaks at West Springfield Rotary Club

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man with a passion for ice cream entertained and enlightened members of the West Springfield Rotary club on Thursday.

The Rotarians heard from Steve Herrell, founder of Steve’s Ice Cream in Somerville and better known in western Massachusetts, Herrell’s Ice Cream in Northampton. Steve Herrell’s love for ice cream is contained in his new book “Ice Cream and Me” which he gladly autographed for Rotarians.

Herrell told 22News about one of his proudest accomplishments, “I introduced ice cream mixing into the world, there’s quite a story to that. I was the first person to take candies, like Reece’s, and grind them up and mix them directly into the cream.”

Steve Herrell founded Herrell’s Ice Cream in Northampton 41 years ago, several years after opening his first ice cream shop in Somerville.