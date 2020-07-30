Owner of local Jazz station sheds light on black representation in media

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Black Lives Matter movement is shedding new light on the importance of black representation in media, and one local radio station is doing just that.

Carol Cutting owns local Jazz station WEIB. It’s the only locally black owned commercial radio station in all of New England. When Cutting moved to Springfield in 1970, there were no Black owned radio stations in the area, making it hard for her and her husband to learn about her new community.

So, she created her own.

It took her 15 years to finally receive the broadcasting license, which Cutting attributed to racism. She told 22News that the lack of representation in businesses, including broadcasting is sad.

“It’s representative of what’s happening in this country in this day and age because of over 11,000 radio stations mostly corporate owned there are only, there are actually only less than 100 black owned radio stations,” said Cutting.

The National Association of Black-Owned Broadcasters is advocating for a new bill that would reinstate a tax incentive that would encourage people to sell radio stations to minorities and women.