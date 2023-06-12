HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Owner of Springfield’s “best-known secret”, Nadim’s Downtown Mediterranean Grill, will be sharing his secrets from the kitchen through a new series of classes at HCC MGM Culinary Arts Institute.

For the first time, Chef Nadim Kashouh, will be sharing his secrets from his kitchen in a series of single-session classes being offered by Holyoke Community College. Aspiring cooks and food-lovers alike will have the opportunity to attend one of the sessions this summer.

Chef Nadim Kashouh (Courtesy of Holyoke Community College)

The “Cooking with Chef Nadim” classes will be held twice this summer, with the first session scheduled for Thursday, June 15, from 6 to 9 p.m. A second class will take place on Monday, July 10, from 6 to 9 p.m. Although the second session still has available seats, interested participants are encouraged to secure their spots quickly for the first class on Thursday.

Jeffrey Hayden, HCC’s vice president of Business and Community Services, expressed excitement about the opportunity to bring Chef Nadim’s expertise to western Massachusetts. “Chef Nadim has built a local reputation of creative and delectable cooking,” Hayden said. “We are very excited to bring these classes to western Massachusetts.”

During each three-hour class, participants will have the opportunity to learn and indulge in a five-course meal straight from Chef Nadim’s popular restaurant menu. The culinary journey will include an appetizer of hummus, a refreshing tabouli salad, Hashwee’ Rice (a special dish topped with almonds), succulent simmered chicken with flavorful gravy, and the grand finale- Ismalia, a delectable treat consisting of shredded phyllo dough stuffed with Ricotta cheese, baked to perfection, and topped with rose water.

Chef Nadim emphasizes the health benefits of Mediterranean cuisine, noting that it played a significant role in his personal weight loss journey, having shed 60 pounds in the past eight months. “They’re going to get the knowledge to prepare and serve fresh recipes with ingredients from the Mediterranean,” Chef Nadim explained. “It’s a nice way of trying Mediterranean and being a hands-on participant. It’ll be lots of fun.”

In addition to the culinary experience, participants will have the chance to savor the flavors of the Mediterranean with the inclusion of beer and wine with the dinner.