SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno joined customers at the Italian Bread Shop located on Orange Street to wish the owner of the iconic bakery a happy birthday.

Joe Santos had no idea that his daughter, Jenny, would turn this Sunday into an 83rd birthday event, with an endless stream of customers stopping by to wish Joe happy birthday. Joe founded the venerable bread shop nearly 40 years ago.

Joe Santos said, “I’m happy, I’m feeling very good. Everybody happy, Mayor Sarno, Carmine Rosado, everything happy to me.”

Many of the customers who came by to wish Joe a happy birthday had helped the Santos family renovate the Italian Bread Shop last year.