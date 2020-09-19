Owners celebrate ongoing business as they continue to push through during pandemic

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Local small businesses were celebrated Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate their ongoing business.

Small businesses have struggled throughout the pandemic, but Thoren Optical, Smart Looks 2, and the Center of Martial Arts and Fitness are continuing to pioneer through the tough times.

Two of the businesses have been in operation for over 20 years and one is planning to expand its business to accommodate after school programs in Chicopee.

Chicopee Mayor John Vieau was at the ceremony to honor Chicopee’s newcomers and longstanding community partners.

“The small business community knows and the people are ready to get out and about, so it’s nice to see someone taking those risks and investing as new stakeholders in our city,”

Attendance was limited and Attendees were asked to wear a mask and observe social distancing.