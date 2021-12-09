Paddles and Pints event in Springfield held every Thursday this month

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Call it unique way to hone your competitive edge and have some fun. All this month you can play some ping pong at Springfield’s Tower Square.

Paddles and Pints happen every Thursday next door to the White Lion Brewing Company. This event is put on by the Springfield Thunderbirds and encourages the community to enjoy a game of table tennis over a cold pint of beer.

Assistant Director of the Springfield Business Improvement District, Michelle Grout told 22News, “It’s a great sense of community, it’s bringing everyone together and again, it’s a good family friendly event. There’s so much going on downtown for people to take advantage of right now. Just kind of make a nice trip downtown and enjoy everything we have to offer.”

If you want to join in on the fun, the event runs every Thursday this month, and drop-ins are welcome!