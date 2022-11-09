SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield officials are scheduled to announce a new construction project for Page Boulevard.

Mayor Domenic Sarno and City Councilors Sean Curran, Michael Fenton, and the East Springfield Neighborhood Council will announce new construction projects for Page Blvd. The announcement will be held on Wednesday at 10:45 a.m. at the Corner of Page Boulevard and Stevens Street in Springfield.

Just over a week ago, firefighters helped five people escape a vehicle that rolled over. In mid-September, a motorcyclist died after crashing into a pole in the area of the 200 block of Page Boulevard.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation lists five incidents on Page Blvd under their top crash locations database for the City of Springfield.

The new construction projects are part of the Sarno Administration’s ARPA Neighborhood Economic Recovery Fund (NERF), according to a media advisory from the City of Springfield. NERF came about from Mayor Sarno and his city team’s neighborhood business district working together with the neighborhood councils for the betterment of the quality of life aspects of their neighborhoods.

22News is covering this story and will update as soon as additional information is released.