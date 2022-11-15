WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield Schools have launched a new internship program helping students get an early start on building lucrative careers.

The program offers young students a chance to get real-world experience in high-demand industries close to home. The school secured two separate grants from the state that support the program and has gotten a number of local businesses on board.

It’s part of their Innovation Pathways Program, which focuses on connecting students with employers and higher education opportunities in their field of choice.

“It’s such a competitive market out there in the workforce and also in higher education. So in providing these students with these experiences they are really differentiating themselves from the students they are competing with even on the global scale.” Wesley Carter, Director of Innovation Pathways at West Springfield High School

The partnering businesses come from pretty much every industry sector not limited to local hair salons, pharmacies, and healthcare companies even the Mayor’s Office is taking two interns.

These are paid internships thanks to that state grant funding, $15 an hour for all 100 hours of work. Wesley said that receiving a paycheck, seeing those taxes coming out of it, and managing the money from there is all part of that real-world experience they are hoping to pass on to the students involved.