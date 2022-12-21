SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Wednesday night, the community gathering to give back for the holiday season with Palate restaurant’s sixth annual Ugly Sweater Toy Drive.

The community was invited to wear their favorite festive apparel and bring gifts to the restaurant. These gifts will help bring a smile to the children’s faces over at Shriners Hospital. 22News spoke with the Palate’s owner who emphasized the importance of giving back to the

the community they serve everyday.

Jose Hernandez, the owner of Palate restaurant said, “It’s been a hard year. You’re right it’s been harder on the community. It’s been hard in the city and it’s been hard on the country but you know whoever can will come out and help and just help the community. That’s all we can do. We all put our little grain of rice and help out as much as we can.”

Palate received a variety of donations for kids all of ages and after donating people were invited to sit down and enjoy a cold glass of a coquito at the bar.