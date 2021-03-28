Palm Sunday begins in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Palm Sunday has just begun at St. Rose de Lima the Sunday before Easter which is next weekend.

Palm Sunday marks the beginning of Holy Week

It is the second season of lent during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year at this time the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield closed churches in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But this year as the state continues to reopen lenten celebrations will look different.

Most local parishes are conducting mass, but COVID-19 protocols remain in place to ensure the safety of those who attend.

In the state’s reopening plan Massachusetts churches will have to remain at 50 percent capacity for mass, as well as strict social distancing and mask-wearing.

Places of worship still cannot hold communal gatherings such as coffee or food hours before or after service.

The state is still encouraging houses of worship to hold services virtually or outdoors.