Palm Sunday marks the beginning of Holy Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This Sunday, Christians will celebrate Palm Sunday, the beginning of the Holy Week. Typically, Palm Sunday leads to larger masses at local parishes.

Although, that’s not a concern for the Evangelical Covenant Church in Springfield, a church that has the capacity for 600 people.

John Madbig, the interim pastor at Evangelical Covenant Church, told 22News, “Even with the social distancing and the shutting down of every other row and spacing families, we have plenty of space, which is a nice thing to have right now.”



Madbig also told 22News they will have to make some adjustments to their Palm Sunday mass including changing their procession of palms, to a decoration.

On this day, Christians remember how Jesus entered Jerusalem riding on a donkey, and people laid palms down on the road.