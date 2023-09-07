PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – A two-vehicle crash in Palmer Thursday evening led to a partial road closure.
According to Palmer Police, the incident happened on North Main Street. Numerous cruisers and paramedics can be seen at the site of the accident. No word on any injuries or what might have caused this incident.
22News is following this story closely, and we will bring you any new information as soon as we get it.
