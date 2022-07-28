PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – A palmer artist is placing painted rocks in hidden areas across the town for people to find.

Windy Pearman started placing the rocks recently across the town of Palmer at the hospital, post office, different neighborhood streets, and parks. “Palmer is really community oriented, I really find it that I want to give back to this community,” said Pearman. She has been posting on Facebook where she has hid them.

“It’s a small gift for the community.” Windy Pearman

Pearman explains why she started doing this act of kindness. “In times of Covid everyone is on edge and just finding a cute whimsical present as your walking, it just kind of lifts peoples spirits up,” she said. “People love them, they like how they are different, there’s none exactly the same.”

Pearman explains how she loves to share her art and tries to be an example for her daughters. She says, “I thought this was a way to teach them that it doesn’t cost a lot and doesn’t take a lot of time to give back to people to show your doing the right thing and you are a good person.”

She says that she has been artist her entire life, ever since she was a young child and always had art in her mind, but she has been painting for about a year and a half.

Courtesy of Windy Pearman.

Courtesy of Windy Pearman.

Courtesy of Windy Pearman.

Courtesy of Windy Pearman.

Courtesy of Windy Pearman.

It also helps her get outdoors and the rocks become her free canvases. “I definitely take inspiration from many other artists, I think what I do is I use my canvas, so I’ll get a rock it will kind of remind me of something,” she said. “I see the rock then I come up with something in my mind.”

“I just want the message to come through that this is a really good way to give back to the community even when you don’t have a lot of money or time. It doesn’t take a lot of time to paint a rock, rocks are free, its not that expensive and it would brighten people’s day.”

She is in the process of conducting a rock painting class at the Palmer Public Library in September for the children of the town. She hopes that once she is done with the class, children can leave their painted rocks across the town as well.

These rocks are not only bringing smiles to the community but also triggering their memories, when they are found.