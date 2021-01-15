Palmer couple celebrates 66th wedding anniversary by getting COVID-19 vaccine

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A military couple from the Three Rivers section of Palmer celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary in a most appropriate manner, receiving their COVID-19 vaccination shots together.

Army veterans Marjorie and Michael Cavanaugh of Three Rivers, who joined the Army nearly 70 years ago, were delighted to receive the vaccine together Friday. The great grandparents are among the many veterans who’ve been getting their shots at the Veterans Administration Clinic in Springfield.

And they’re not alone.

“We’re absolutely excited,” Kimberly May of the VA clinic told 22News. “We’ve already vaccinated our 889 employees interested in taking the vaccine for the first time. We will be starting their second vaccination next week. Veterans just started this past week and we almost have almost 1,000 of them done.”

The Cavanaugh’s are proud to be among the many veterans served by the VA outpatient clinic to be vaccinated. Proud of their service to their country and to each other.

22News wishes them both a very happy 66th wedding anniversary!