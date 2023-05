PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Palmer crews were called to a fire in Palmer Tuesday evening.

Several fire departments were called to Northern Construction on Park Street around 5:45 PM. Fire officials told 22news that the building was evacuated and there was heavy smoke coming from the roof.

Credit: Palmer Fire Department

No injuries were reported after crews were called to a fire in Palmer. The cause of the fire is under investigation.