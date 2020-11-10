Palmer family remembers WWII veteran relatives with monument

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – With Veterans Day on Wednesday, a family in Palmer is paying tribute to the men who served in World War II.

A monument, which was built in 2009, reads the names of all 7 brothers and cousins from the Bucior family who fought in World War II, two serving in the U.S. Marines, three in the Army and the other two serving in the Navy.

The monument sits in Palmer, at a relative’s house in the front yard.

One of the brothers to this day is still classified as “missing in action.” His name is Bernard Bucior, who served in U.S. Army. It’s still not known what happened to him but he, along with the other brothers are remembered every day with this memorial.

“Bernard, he parachuted over D-day, he was a Lieutenant 101st airborne, parachuted and is missing in action still to this day,” said John Bucior.

The monument was built in only about three weeks. John had only met one of the seven family members listed on the monument. He told 22News that he goes outside every day to look look at those names. It’s a way he says to pay tribute to the sacrifices they made in the war.