PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Palmer Fire crews are responding to a serious motor vehicle accident on Gate Street Tuesday evening.
Around 10 p.m. Tuesday, Palmer Fire conducted an operation on Gate Street for a motor vehicle extrication, with life flight on route.
Palmer Fire Department is currently asking the public to avoid the area, 22News will provide updates as soon as they become available.
