Palmer Fire Department celebrates new fire chief in formal ceremony

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – A changing of the guard today as Palmer’s first new Fire Chief in thirty years took command.

In keeping with tradition, The Palmer fire Department’s longtime chief Alan Roy did the honors pinning his successor William Barnat during the formal ceremony. Chief Bernat-who began his career as an on-call firefighter almost thirty years ago told 22News, he’s always loved the life of a firefighter.

“It’s been a very rewarding career. At a young age I decided to take on as an endeavor. I wanted more of it and it’s the best career decision I ever made” said Chief Bernat.

Chief Bernat succeeds his legendary predecessor Alan Roy, who served forty years as a member of the Palmer fire department