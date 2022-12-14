PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Palmer Fire Department had 24 Rescue and Emergency Medical Service calls in November.
The Palmer Fire Department shared on social media that they had a total of 61 incidents in November alone. They shared that they had:
- One hazardous condition call
- Five service calls, six fires
- Eight good intent calls
- 17 false alarms
- 24 rescue and emergency medical services.
The Palmer Fire Department provided these statistics when it came to the calls and rescues made in November: