PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Palmer Fire Department had 24 Rescue and Emergency Medical Service calls in November.

The Palmer Fire Department shared on social media that they had a total of 61 incidents in November alone. They shared that they had:

One hazardous condition call

Five service calls, six fires

Eight good intent calls

17 false alarms

24 rescue and emergency medical services.

