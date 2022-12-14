PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Palmer Fire Department had 24 Rescue and Emergency Medical Service calls in November.

The Palmer Fire Department shared on social media that they had a total of 61 incidents in November alone. They shared that they had:

  • One hazardous condition call
  • Five service calls, six fires
  • Eight good intent calls
  • 17 false alarms
  • 24 rescue and emergency medical services.

The Palmer Fire Department provided these statistics when it came to the calls and rescues made in November:

