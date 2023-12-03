PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Palmer Fire Department was called to help assist Animal Control Officers with rescuing a cat that was stuck in a culvert on Gate Street on Saturday.

According to Merriam-Webster, a culvert is a drain or waterway crossing under a road or railroad. A cat was stuck in one on Gate Street in Palmer for an unknown amount of time.

The crews were able to safely remove the animal without any injuries.

The Milltown Animal Control is currently searching for the owners of the cat. It was left with food and a water/food dish, but the cat was found thin and frightened.

It is being asked that if you have any information on the owners of the car, email animalcontrol@townofpalmer.com.