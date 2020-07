PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews have been called to a hazmat situation on Boston Road in Palmer Friday evening.

The Palmer Fire Department said firefighters are at 92 Boston Road for a propane leak. A hazmat team is at the location assisting.

Fire officials say flaring operations are in process. No further details were provided.

