Palmer High School marching band performs at Heritage Hall campus

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s become a decade long tradition for the Palmer High School marching band.

Before playing atThe Big E parade on Massachusetts Day, the Palmer High School marching band and cheerleaders entertained the hundreds of residents at the Heritage Hall campus in Agawam–the four nursing homes and the assisted living complex.

The residents of one nursing home told 22News, they’re thrilled by the annual visit.

“Oh wonderful, I can’t even, I feel, lovable, ha ha ha,” said resident Olga Osorio.

The annual parade by the Palmer High School students at Heritage Hall also becomes an emotional experience for the young students.

“It gives back to the community,” said senior Alex Wood. “We all come out here, give our time, and people love it. It’s great.”

Band mom Elena Fulkerson told 22News, “These folks on this campus, how often do they get to see a marching band? So, we bring the show to them.”

And what a show. Bringing smiles, applause and cheers from so many senior citizens who wait for this day and appreciate the annual visit by the Palmer marching band.