Palmer home surrounded by multiple law enforcement agencies

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Several law enforcement agencies have surrounded a home in the Converse Street section of Palmer Friday evening.

Police have not released any details on what’s going on but a 22News crew in the area could see the area blocked off and several SWAT team members entering a home with their weapons drawn.

State Police and Palmer Police vehicles could also be seen parked near the home and at least two ambulances have been called.

22News has reached out to the Palmer Police Department for more details. We’ll bring you the latest when we learn more.