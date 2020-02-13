Palmer listed as potential stop along East-West Rail

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP)- A high speed east-west train connecting the two sides of Massachusetts is taking steps to becoming a reality.

MassDOT released six alternatives of how to make the rail service possible. Palmer was listed as a possible stop on each of them.

“A potential stop would be excellent for the small businesses around here and I feel the town could use some help at this point,” Palmer resident Jennifer Porter said.

Angel Mahan owner of Angel’s 1376, told 22News about some of the history her restaurant has with the town of seven railroads.

“There used to be access to the restaurant from the railroad itself way back in the day when another family owned the business,” Mahan said.

The town get its nickname due to the many train services that ran through or from the town.

Mahan said this new train service would bring a significant boost to the local economy.

“This definitely brings excitement to the town and something we’re definitely looking forward to, we’ve been a small community for a long time and to get new businesses in here would be phenomenal it would help our businesses grow and maybe create new ones.”

According to MassDOT, each alternative would cost billions to start and an actual east-west service is still years away.