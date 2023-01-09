SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department seized a loaded large-capacity firearm, drugs, and cash near the intersection of Undine Circle and Stapleton Road on Friday.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at approximately 9:15 p.m., officers approached a car that was idling, and people were smoking marijuana inside the vehicle. The officers discovered that the driver, 33-year-old Shawndel Collins, had a suspended license.

Springfield Police Department

As the officers were placing Collins under arrest, a firearm was found between the driver’s seat and the door, loaded with 17 rounds of ammunition. The three passengers in the car were then secured and the officers seized cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana, Xanax, and more than $2,000 in cash. Two of the passengers were arrested, and one was released.

33-year-old Shawndel Collins of Palmer is charged with:

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Carrying a Loaded Large Capacity Firearm on a Public Way

Firearm Violation with 1 Prior Violent/Drug Crime

Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law

Fugitive from Justice on a Court Warrant

Possession of a Class B Drug (2 Counts)

Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License

Arrestee Furnishing a False Name/SSN

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug

31-year-old Kendrick Blackwell of Springfield is charged with:

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug

36-year-old Kerby Fortilus of Springfield is charged with: